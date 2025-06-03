Trending
Michael J. Fox joins search for 'Back to the Future' guitar

By Fred Topel
Michael J. Fox, seen at the 2024 National Board of Review Gala in New York City, is helping Gibson find his guitar from "Back to the Future." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Michael J. Fox, seen at the 2024 National Board of Review Gala in New York City, is helping Gibson find his guitar from "Back to the Future." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

June 3 (UPI) -- Gibson announced the start of production on the documentary Lost to the Future on Tuesday. The guitar company is searching for a prop from the 1985 film Back to the Future.

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Harry Waters, Jr., screenwriter Bob Gale and more are featured in a video asking fans for any tips to locating the instrument. Singer Huey Lewis even interrupts Fox to say, "You're just too darn loud," his line from his cameo in the film.

In the film, Fox played Marty McFly, a 1985 teenager who accidentally travels back to 1955 in Doc Brown's (Lloyd) time machine. While helping his parents (Thompson and Crispin Glover) fall in love at a school dance, he plays a cherry red Gibson ES-345.

The guitar is featured in scenes in which Marty plays "Earth Angel" and "Johnny B. Goode" with the band. By 1989 when making Back to the Future Part II, the filmmakers could not find the original guitar from the first film.

Gibson has set up a website, www.LosttotheFuture.com and the tip line 1-855-345-1955.

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the original film, which opened July 3, 1985.

