Trending
Movies
June 3, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Jai Courtney wanted 'Dangerous Animals' killer to be fun

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Jai Courtney, seen at the 2021 premiere of "The Suicide Squad" in Los Angeles, stars in "Dangerous Animals." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 7 | Jai Courtney, seen at the 2021 premiere of "The Suicide Squad" in Los Angeles, stars in "Dangerous Animals." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, June 3 (UPI) -- Jai Courtney says he had two goals with his character in Dangerous Animals -- to be terrifying while also retaining a sense of fun. The actor plays Tucker, a boat captain who kidnaps tourists and feeds them to sharks as he films their deaths.

In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, Courtney, 39, said Tucker is as entertaining as he is scary.

"I wanted to create something that people could have a lot of fun with as well as hopefully be terrified by," Courtney said. "He's a very colorful character but there's a lot of elements to him that aren't about his dedication to killing."

Courtney said he focused on Tucker's talkative nature, which is one way he lures victims onto his boat.

"He feels like that guy you've run into in the pub that won't shut up," Courtney said. "He's the cab driver that knows too much about politics and wants to talk your ear off."

The audience sees Tucker's unhinged side before his victims do. When alone, Tucker dances in his cabin and barks at the dog living on a neighboring boat.

"It was always my intention to go big with him and keep him larger than life," Courtney said. "Milo the dog is kind of the one person who's really not too flash on Tucker himself. He kind of sees through the bull[expletive] and figures there might be a threat in there. When that role's reversed all of a sudden and Tucker gives it back to him, it's kind of cool."

For the dancing scene, Courtney danced to Stevie Wright's "Evie (Part One)" twice and improvised after discussion with director Sean Byrne about how the dance should feel.

"We didn't really know what was going to happen with the dance," Courtney said. "It just came out of me."

Hassie Harrison also stars as Zephyr, an American surfer traveling alone, who proves more formidable than Tucker's usual victims. Harrison played a ranch hand on Yellowstone, but said nothing compared to surfing and dodging sharks.

"This is by far and away one of the most physically demanding roles I've taken on," Harrison, 35, said, although she did acknowledge on Yellowstone "you'll be sore the next day when you're on a horse for eight hours."

Zephyr stands up to Tucker and insults his inadequacies for preying upon women. Courtney said this confrontation rattles Tucker.

"There's a few times where I think Zephyr sees through the mask that Tucker's presenting and cuts to the core of the wound that's within him," Courtney said. "He's a person who's isolated himself into a world where he can believe he's this apex predator, but really within that there's a lot of vulnerability."

Harrison did not believe Zephyr had any master plan to provoke her captor.

"I think she's just authentically being herself and holding up a mirror to a monster which is a really scary thing to do sometimes," she said.

Though set during the prime surfing season in Queensland, Dangerous Animals filmed during Australia's winter. This made it challenging for Harrison to perform in her bathing suit.

"It was freezing when we filmed the movie," she said. "I feel like the last 15 minutes of it, you can see my breath the whole time."

Before encountering Tucker, Zephyr meets local surfer Moses (Josh Heuston), who comes looking for her after she goes missing. Heuston agreed both the water and the wind on the deck of Tucker's boat were frigid.

"We're up against the elements there," he said.

To Courtney, a Sydney native, even Australian winter is postcard-worthy, warm and sunny.

"Australian winter, particularly in Queensland, is kind of a pretend winter," Courtney said. "I certainly wouldn't be able to sit here and complain."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Accountant 2' to stream Thursday on Prime Video
Movies // 15 hours ago
'The Accountant 2' to stream Thursday on Prime Video
June 2 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday that "The Accountant 2," starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, will begin streaming on Prime Video Thursday.
Allison Williams, robot M3GAN team up in final 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer
Movies // 17 hours ago
Allison Williams, robot M3GAN team up in final 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer
June 2 (UPI) -- "Girls" actress Allison Williams teams up with killer bot M3GAN in the final trailer for "M3GAN 2.0," which arrives in theaters June 27.
'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' teaser gives nod to Maggie Smith
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' teaser gives nod to Maggie Smith
June 2 (UPI) -- Focus Features is previewing "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," which includes a tribute to late star Maggie Smith and her character.
'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' gets poster ahead of Dec. release
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' gets poster ahead of Dec. release
June 2 (UPI) -- Blumhouse is teasing "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" ahead of the horror film's Dec. 5 release date. The original film and the sequel are based on the video game franchise.
'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17
June 2 (UPI) -- Horror sequel "Black Phone 2" is set to open in theaters Oct. 17.
Movie review: 'Life of Chuck' affirms joy in dark times
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Life of Chuck' affirms joy in dark times
LOS ANGELES, June 2 (UPI) -- "The Life of Chuck," in theaters Friday, is a beautiful and surreal tale of one man's life that touches many others.
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M
June 1 (UPI) -- "Lilo & Stitch" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
Movies // 1 day ago
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its third "Knives Out" movie -- "Wake Up Dead Man" -- is to premiere on Dec. 12.
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
Movies // 3 days ago
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
May 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a behind-the-scenes video for "Ballerina" Friday. Showing Ana de Armas training for the title role, she and Keanu Reeves discuss the demands on de Armas.
De Niro mob movie 'The Alto Knights' streams June 6 on Max
Movies // 3 days ago
De Niro mob movie 'The Alto Knights' streams June 6 on Max
May 30 (UPI) -- Max announced the streaming premiere of "The Alto Knights" on Friday. The film debuts on the service June 6 and airs on June 7 on HBO.

Trending Stories

Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss killed in shooting
'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss killed in shooting
Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official
Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official
Lillard: 'Chuck' is a beautiful articulation of the wonder of life
Lillard: 'Chuck' is a beautiful articulation of the wonder of life
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025

Follow Us