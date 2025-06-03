Destry Allyn Spielberg directed horror film premieres June 27

1 of 5 | Destry Allyn Spielberg directs "Please Don't Feed the Children," premiering June 27 on Tubi. Photo courtesy of Tubi

June 3 (UPI) -- Tubi set the premiere of the horror film Please Dont Feed the Children on Tuesday. The film will stream on the service June 27.

Destry Allyn Spielberg makes her directorial debut with the new movie. She is the daughter of director Steven Spielberg and actor Kate Capshaw.

The movie stars Michelle Dockery, Giancarlo Esposito, Zoe Colletti, Andrew Liner, Dean Scott Vazquez, Regan Aliyah, Emma Meisel, Josh Melnick and Vernon Davis.

Please Don't Feed the Children is about a virus that only affects adults. One woman holds a group of orphans hostage as they flee the virus-afflicted society.

Paul Bertino wrote the screenplay. Prior to directing, Spielberg appeared as in actor in the movie Licorice Pizza and an episode of I Know This Much Is True.

Tubi is free to watch, supported by ads that play periodically during films and shows.