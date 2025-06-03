Trending
Dakota Johnson talks 'Materialists,' Pedro Pascal stealing her clothes

By Jessica Inman
Dakota Johnson discussed her upcoming film "Materialists" on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Dakota Johnson discussed her upcoming film "Materialists" on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson discussed her upcoming movie Materialists and how her co-star Pedro Pascal takes her clothes "a lot" when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday.

The actress, 35, portrays matchmaker Lucy in the romantic comedy, out June 13.

"Materialists is about a matchmaker in New York City who is very, very good at her job, and she's also sort of trying to figure out for herself what love means and what is actually really valuable in life," Johnson told Fallon. "It's sort of a bit of a love triangle."

The film follows Lucy as she is courted by a wealthy man who lives in a $12 million penthouse apartment (Pascal), and her ex who has not moved on (Chris Evans).

Johnson said she knew Pascal prior to shooting.

"Pedro and I were homies, yeah," she said. "We actually do hang out all the time, when we're in the same place."

Fallon then presented a photograph of the pair at a Stevie Nicks concert in London.

"He's wearing my -- that's my sweater," Johnson pointed out. "He does that a lot. He takes my clothes. Yeah, he's like always underdressed -- well, I mean like he's wearing a t-shirt, and it's cold outside. Not like he forgot his pants."

Johnson and Fallon also played a game of Fast Forward during the actress' visit to The Tonight Show.

Johnson, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, is best known for starring in Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels.

