Trending
Movies
June 3, 2025 / 9:33 AM

Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell go on 'Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Margot Robbie attends the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in 2024. She stars in "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Margot Robbie attends the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in 2024. She stars in "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing the film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

The romantic fantasy film is written by Seth Reiss and directed by Kogonada (Columbus, After Yang).

"What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past?" the official synopsis reads.

That's exactly what Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell) do in the preview released Tuesday.

After meeting at a wedding and experiencing "a surprising twist of fate," they find themselves staring at a red door standing alone in a forest.

"Maybe we should go through it," David says.

They find themselves exploring David's high school memories and Sarah's memories with her mother, who seemingly died from an illness.

Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star.

Robbie is well-known for her roles in such films as Suicide Squad and Barbie, while Farrell recently starred in The Penguin and The Batman.

A release date has not yet been announced

Margot Robbie's career: Barbie, Harley Quinn and more

Margot Robbie arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at the Ziegfield Theatre in New York City on December 17, 2013. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dakota Johnson talks 'Materialists,' Pedro Pascal stealing her clothes
Movies // 1 hour ago
Dakota Johnson talks 'Materialists,' Pedro Pascal stealing her clothes
June 3 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson discussed her upcoming movie "Materialists" and how her co-star Pedro Pascal takes her clothes "a lot," when she stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.
Jai Courtney wanted 'Dangerous Animals' killer to be fun
Movies // 5 hours ago
Jai Courtney wanted 'Dangerous Animals' killer to be fun
LOS ANGELES, June 3 (UPI) -- Jai Courtney, Hassie Harrison and Josh Heuston spoke to UPI about their serial killer shark movie "Dangerous Animals," in theaters Friday.
'The Accountant 2' to stream Thursday on Prime Video
Movies // 19 hours ago
'The Accountant 2' to stream Thursday on Prime Video
June 2 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday that "The Accountant 2," starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, will begin streaming on Prime Video Thursday.
Allison Williams, robot M3GAN team up in final 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Allison Williams, robot M3GAN team up in final 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer
June 2 (UPI) -- "Girls" actress Allison Williams teams up with killer bot M3GAN in the final trailer for "M3GAN 2.0," which arrives in theaters June 27.
'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' teaser gives nod to Maggie Smith
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' teaser gives nod to Maggie Smith
June 2 (UPI) -- Focus Features is previewing "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," which includes a tribute to late star Maggie Smith and her character.
'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' gets poster ahead of Dec. release
Movies // 1 day ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' gets poster ahead of Dec. release
June 2 (UPI) -- Blumhouse is teasing "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" ahead of the horror film's Dec. 5 release date. The original film and the sequel are based on the video game franchise.
'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17
Movies // 1 day ago
'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17
June 2 (UPI) -- Horror sequel "Black Phone 2" is set to open in theaters Oct. 17.
Movie review: 'Life of Chuck' affirms joy in dark times
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Life of Chuck' affirms joy in dark times
LOS ANGELES, June 2 (UPI) -- "The Life of Chuck," in theaters Friday, is a beautiful and surreal tale of one man's life that touches many others.
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M
June 1 (UPI) -- "Lilo & Stitch" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
Movies // 2 days ago
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its third "Knives Out" movie -- "Wake Up Dead Man" -- is to premiere on Dec. 12.

Trending Stories

Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss killed in shooting
'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss killed in shooting
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jack Wagner marries Michelle Wolf
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jack Wagner marries Michelle Wolf
Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official
Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025

Follow Us