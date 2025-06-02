Movies
June 2, 2025 / 12:37 PM

Allison Williams, robot M3GAN team up in final 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Allison Williams returns to star in horror sequel "M3GAN 2.0." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Allison Williams returns to star in horror sequel "M3GAN 2.0." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

June 2 (UPI) -- Girls actress Allison Williams teams up with killer bot M3GAN in the final trailer for M3GAN 2.0.

The horror sequel hails from Blumhouse Productions and opens in theaters June 27.

"My path to personal growth has been paved with disappointment," M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis) says in Monday's preview. "I think we can agree that my biggest mistake was that I care too much."

"Actually, the biggest mistake you made was murdering four people and a dog," Gemma (Williams) responds.

The new movie sees Gemma and her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) resurrect M3GAN in order to deal with a more dangerous opponent, known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno).

At one point, M3GAN appears to take over Gemma's body as she fights various opponents.

Fans commented about the different tone of the sequel.

"The hype is real and so is the transition from horror to action. I cannot wait!" one fan wrote.

Gerard Johnstone returns to direct.

Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp and Jemaine Clement also star.

