June 2 (UPI) -- Blumhouse is Five Nights at Freddy's 2 ahead of the horror film's Dec. 5 release date.

The studio shared a poster for the movie Sunday at the CCXP festival and on its Instagram account. The teaser shows an apparent radio device with Freddy Fazbear's face and the question "you there?"

The original Five Nights at Freddy's raked in some $300 million following its release in theaters in 2023. The film and its sequel are based on the video game franchise and star Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard.

Hutcherson portrays a night guard at an empty pizza restaurant who encounters haunted animatronics.

Blumhouse's The Black Phone sequel, which arrives Oct. 17, was also previewed during the event.

That film will star Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeline McGraw, Jeremy Davies and Demian Bichir.