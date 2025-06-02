Movies
June 2, 2025 / 7:38 AM

'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17

By Karen Butler
Ethan Hawke can now be seen in the trailer for the horror sequel "Black Phone 2," opening in theaters on Oct. 17. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Ethan Hawke can now be seen in the trailer for the horror sequel "Black Phone 2," opening in theaters on Oct. 17.

June 2 (UPI) -- Horror sequel Black Phone 2 is set to open in theaters Oct. 17.

Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeline McGraw and Jeremy Davies are reprising their roles from the original 2022 blockbuster, while The Nun and The Grudge alum Demian Bichir is joining the ensemble for the follow-up.

Both Blumhouse films were written, produced and directed by Scott Derrickson, whose credits include The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Doctor Strange.

"Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn (Thames) killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of The Grabber (Hawke). But true evil transcends death... and the phone is ringing again," a synopsis said.

"As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen (McGraw) begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake," the summary continued.

"Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family's history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine."

A 2-minute trailer released Sunday has already gotten 1.6 million views since it was posted on YouTube.

