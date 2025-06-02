Trending
Movies
June 2, 2025 / 2:26 PM

'The Accountant 2' to stream Thursday on Prime Video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"The Accountant 2" arrives on Prime Thursday. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 5 | "The Accountant 2" arrives on Prime Thursday. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

June 2 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday that The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, will begin streaming on Prime Video Thursday.

In the sequel, Affleck, 52, reprises his role as Christian Wolff, an autistic forensic accountant hired by Financial Crime Enforcement Network agent Maybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to finish a case after an acquaintance was murdered.

The job reunites Wolff with his brother Braxton (Bernthal), a hitman, and they find themselves the "targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried."

"I love this character. I really enjoyed playing," Affleck recently said.

The first film premiered in 2016.

The sequel also stars Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson and J.K. Simmons.

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal attend 'Accountant 2' premiere

Cast members Ben Affleck (L) and Jon Bernthal attend the premiere of "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles on April 16, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Allison Williams, robot M3GAN team up in final 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Allison Williams, robot M3GAN team up in final 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer
June 2 (UPI) -- "Girls" actress Allison Williams teams up with killer bot M3GAN in the final trailer for "M3GAN 2.0," which arrives in theaters June 27.
'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' teaser gives nod to Maggie Smith
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' teaser gives nod to Maggie Smith
June 2 (UPI) -- Focus Features is previewing "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," which includes a tribute to late star Maggie Smith and her character.
'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' gets poster ahead of Dec. release
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' gets poster ahead of Dec. release
June 2 (UPI) -- Blumhouse is teasing "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" ahead of the horror film's Dec. 5 release date. The original film and the sequel are based on the video game franchise.
'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17
June 2 (UPI) -- Horror sequel "Black Phone 2" is set to open in theaters Oct. 17.
Movie review: 'Life of Chuck' affirms joy in dark times
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Life of Chuck' affirms joy in dark times
LOS ANGELES, June 2 (UPI) -- "The Life of Chuck," in theaters Friday, is a beautiful and surreal tale of one man's life that touches many others.
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M
June 1 (UPI) -- "Lilo & Stitch" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
Movies // 1 day ago
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its third "Knives Out" movie -- "Wake Up Dead Man" -- is to premiere on Dec. 12.
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
Movies // 2 days ago
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
May 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a behind-the-scenes video for "Ballerina" Friday. Showing Ana de Armas training for the title role, she and Keanu Reeves discuss the demands on de Armas.
De Niro mob movie 'The Alto Knights' streams June 6 on Max
Movies // 3 days ago
De Niro mob movie 'The Alto Knights' streams June 6 on Max
May 30 (UPI) -- Max announced the streaming premiere of "The Alto Knights" on Friday. The film debuts on the service June 6 and airs on June 7 on HBO.
Pete Davidson uncovers a terrifying mystery in 'The Home' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Pete Davidson uncovers a terrifying mystery in 'The Home' trailer
May 29 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate released a trailer for "The Home," a horror thriller starring Pete Davidson as a man performing community service at a retirement home with a dark secret.

Trending Stories

Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Lillard: 'Chuck' is a beautiful articulation of the wonder of life
Lillard: 'Chuck' is a beautiful articulation of the wonder of life
Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official
Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official
Famous birthdays for June 1: Nikki Glaser, Willow Shields
Famous birthdays for June 1: Nikki Glaser, Willow Shields

Follow Us