Movies
June 1, 2025

'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M

By Karen Butler
Courtney B. Vance's "Lilo &amp; Stitch" is No. 1 at the North American box office for a second weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Courtney B. Vance's "Lilo & Stitch" is No. 1 at the North American box office for a second weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Lilo & Stitch is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

It raked in $145.5 million the previous weekend when it first opened.

Coming in at No. 2 this Friday through Sunday is Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning with $27.3 million, followed by Karate Kid: Legends at No. 3 with $21 million, Final Destination: Bloodlines at No. 4 with $10.8 million and Bring Her Back at No. 5 with $7.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Sinners at No. 6 with $5.2 million, Thunderbolts at No. 7 with $4.8 million, Friendship at No. 8 with $2.6 million, The Last Rodeo at No. 9 with $2.1 million and j-hope Tour Hope on the Stage in Japan at No. 10 with $940,000.

Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
Movies // 8 hours ago
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its third "Knives Out" movie -- "Wake Up Dead Man" -- is to premiere on Dec. 12.
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
Movies // 1 day ago
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
May 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a behind-the-scenes video for "Ballerina" Friday. Showing Ana de Armas training for the title role, she and Keanu Reeves discuss the demands on de Armas.
De Niro mob movie 'The Alto Knights' streams June 6 on Max
Movies // 2 days ago
De Niro mob movie 'The Alto Knights' streams June 6 on Max
May 30 (UPI) -- Max announced the streaming premiere of "The Alto Knights" on Friday. The film debuts on the service June 6 and airs on June 7 on HBO.
Pete Davidson uncovers a terrifying mystery in 'The Home' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Pete Davidson uncovers a terrifying mystery in 'The Home' trailer
May 29 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate released a trailer for "The Home," a horror thriller starring Pete Davidson as a man performing community service at a retirement home with a dark secret.
Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan investigate in 'Thursday Murder Club'
Movies // 3 days ago
Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan investigate in 'Thursday Murder Club'
May 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "The Thursday Murder Club" starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, and arriving on the streamer Aug. 28.
Chris Hemsworth celebrates 'legacy' of Thor ahead of 'Doomsday'
Movies // 3 days ago
Chris Hemsworth celebrates 'legacy' of Thor ahead of 'Doomsday'
May 29 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth thanked fans and reflected on his time as Marvel hero Thor as he prepares to return as the God of Thunder in "Avengers: Doomsday."
Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson team up in 'The Pickup' first look
Movies // 4 days ago
Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson team up in 'The Pickup' first look
May 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a poster and first-look photos for "The Pickup," an action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson as armored truck drivers ambushed by a criminal mastermind played by Keke Palmer.
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
LOS ANGELES, May 28 (UPI) -- "Karate Kid: Legends," in theaters Friday, fails to deliver on the franchise combination it promises and rushes through its new young characters' story.
A young boy races to save the galaxy in final 'Elio' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
A young boy races to save the galaxy in final 'Elio' trailer
May 27 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar released a final trailer for "Elio," an upcoming animated adventure about a young boy who finds himself at the center of an intergalactic conflict.
Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' comes to VOD June 3, DVD July 8
Movies // 5 days ago
Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' comes to VOD June 3, DVD July 8
May 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced the home video dates for "Sinners" on Tuesday. The supernatural horror film is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles.

