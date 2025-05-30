De Niro mob movie 'The Alto Knights' streams June 6 on Max

May 30 (UPI) -- Max announced Friday that The Alto Knights will begin streaming on the service June 6. The movie premieres on HBO June 7 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The film stars Robert De Niro in the dual roles of Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, two rival New York mobsters. The film follows their lives from their friendship at New York's Alto Knights social club through an attempted assassination of Costello and the Apalachin meeting of 1957.

Barry Levinson directed from a script by Nicholas Pileggi, the writer of Goodfellas and Casino and the books upon which those films were based.

Debra Messing plays Costello's wife, Bobbie. In an interview with UPI, Messing said Bobbie was trying to get Costello to retire. The couple moved to Long Island at her urging.

Pileggi and producer Irwin Winkler also spoke with UPI about how Costello and Genovese represented "the end of the mob."

The film also stars Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, Michael Rispoli and Wallace Langham.

