Celia Imrie, Sir Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan star in "Thursday Murder Club." Photo by Giles Keyte/Netflix

May 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Thursday Murder Club starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

The actors, who also star opposite one another in MobLand, portray retirees Elizabeth and Ron, who enjoy solving cold cases alongside Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie).

The film takes its inspiration from Richard Osman's 2020 book, and follows the group as "their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn when they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands," according to an official synopsis.

"There's been a murder, an actual murder," Joyce says in the trailer released Thursday. "Now we've got a real case to solve. Isn't it wonderful? Obviously, RIP and all that."

Chris Columbus, known for his work on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, directs the film.

"This is the finest cast I've worked with since Potter," he told Netflix's Tudum. "They're just so incredibly well-prepared, and it's because they do everything. They do theater, they do television, they do film, and they've developed those sorts of muscles."

"Thematically it's interesting that we've got four elderly people who are living in a retirement community and who are fascinated by death and murder," he said. "They are facing their own demise, yet at the same time they are obsessed with studying cold cases. I fell in love thematically with that. It's comedic, but it's also very emotional."

Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant and Ingrid Oliver also star in the film, which arrives on Netflix Aug. 28.