May 29 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth is looking back on his time as Marvel hero Thor as he prepares to return as the God of Thunder in Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor, 41, thanked fans and released a video on his YouTube channel Wednesday that features behind-the-scenes footage of him portraying Thor across multiple Marvel films.

It also includes interviews with Hemsworth's co-stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, along with director Taika Waititi and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special... was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me," Hemsworth says in the video's description.

"Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable.. Next up, Doomsday!" the actor continued.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theater Dec. 18, 2026.

Marvel stars walk the red carpet