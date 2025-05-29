Trending
Movies
May 29, 2025 / 10:52 AM

Chris Hemsworth celebrates 'legacy' of Thor ahead of 'Doomsday'

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
Chris Hemsworth released a video about his time as Thor that also features Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Chris Hemsworth released a video about his time as Thor that also features Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth is looking back on his time as Marvel hero Thor as he prepares to return as the God of Thunder in Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor, 41, thanked fans and released a video on his YouTube channel Wednesday that features behind-the-scenes footage of him portraying Thor across multiple Marvel films.

It also includes interviews with Hemsworth's co-stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, along with director Taika Waititi and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special... was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me," Hemsworth says in the video's description.

"Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable.. Next up, Doomsday!" the actor continued.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theater Dec. 18, 2026.

Marvel stars walk the red carpet

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson team up in 'The Pickup' first look
Movies // 23 hours ago
Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson team up in 'The Pickup' first look
May 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a poster and first-look photos for "The Pickup," an action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson as armored truck drivers ambushed by a criminal mastermind played by Keke Palmer.
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
LOS ANGELES, May 28 (UPI) -- "Karate Kid: Legends," in theaters Friday, fails to deliver on the franchise combination it promises and rushes through its new young characters' story.
A young boy races to save the galaxy in final 'Elio' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
A young boy races to save the galaxy in final 'Elio' trailer
May 27 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar released a final trailer for "Elio," an upcoming animated adventure about a young boy who finds himself at the center of an intergalactic conflict.
Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' comes to VOD June 3, DVD July 8
Movies // 1 day ago
Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' comes to VOD June 3, DVD July 8
May 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced the home video dates for "Sinners" on Tuesday. The supernatural horror film is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles.
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
May 27 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise celebrated the $200 million opening weekend for "Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning" in an Instagram post thanking everyone who made the film possible.
Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans have 'run-in' in 'Materialists' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans have 'run-in' in 'Materialists' trailer
May 27 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans have a "priceless" encounter in the final trailer for the A24 romantic comedy "The Materialists." Pedro Pascal also stars.
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
May 24 (UPI) -- Disney's live-action remake of its beloved animated movie, "Lilo & Stitch," is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend, earning $145.5 million in receipts.
'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 4 days ago
'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival
May 24 (UPI) -- Jafar Panahi's "Un Simple Accident" won the Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise sing 'Mission: Impossible' theme song
Movies // 5 days ago
Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise sing 'Mission: Impossible' theme song
May 23 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon and The Roots joined Tom Cruise and the cast of "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning" to sing the franchise theme song a cappella.
McDonough: 'Rodeo' is 'Rocky' on a bull, 'Justified' family reunion
Movies // 5 days ago
McDonough: 'Rodeo' is 'Rocky' on a bull, 'Justified' family reunion
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- Neal McDonough told UPI his new family drama, "The Last Rodeo," reunited some of his favorite people from the iconic TV series, "Justified."

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Jensen Ackles uncovers a terrorist conspiracy in 'Countdown' trailer
Jensen Ackles uncovers a terrorist conspiracy in 'Countdown' trailer
Father-son relationship drew Corey Stoll to 'Better Sister' role
Father-son relationship drew Corey Stoll to 'Better Sister' role
Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson team up in 'The Pickup' first look
Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson team up in 'The Pickup' first look
Famous birthdays for May 29: Carmelo Anthony, Mel B
Famous birthdays for May 29: Carmelo Anthony, Mel B

Follow Us