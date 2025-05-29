May 29 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate released a trailer for The Home, a horror-thriller starring Pete Davidson as a man performing community service at a retirement home with a dark secret.

The trailer, released Thursday, stars Davidson as a rebellious man in his 20s who is sentenced to perform community service at an ominous retirement home.

"The residents on the fourth floor are strictly off-limits, said to require 'special care.' As his suspicions grow and he digs deeper, he uncovers a chilling secret that puts both the residents' lives and his own in grave danger," the official synopsis reads.

The film, which also stars John Glover and Bruce Altman, is directed by James DeMonaco (The Purge) from a script he co-wrote with Adam Cantor.

"When I set out to create The Home, I aimed to capture the spine-chilling eeriness of 70's horror, where suspense simmers and ultimately erupts into glorious chaos," DeMonaco said.

"Joining me is my Staten Island brother, Pete Davidson, who unveils a darker, dramatic side as his character navigates a bizarre group of residents in an old age home. The growing tension culminates in an epic blood-soaked finale, designed to leave audiences gasping, terrified, and cheering. I can't wait for everyone to visit The Home. Cover your eyes, folks," he said.

The Home releases in theaters July 25.