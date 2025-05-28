Trending
Movies
May 28, 2025

Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson team up in 'The Pickup' first look

By Ben Hooper
Eddie Murphy stars in action-comedy "The Pickup," coming to Prime Video Aug. 6. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 4 | Eddie Murphy stars in action-comedy "The Pickup," coming to Prime Video Aug. 6. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a poster and first-look photos for The Pickup, an action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson as armored truck drivers ambushed by a criminal mastermind played by Keke Palmer.

The poster features Palmer, Murphy and Davidson surrounded by money and the tagline: "They're armed, but she's dangerous."

The Pickup, directed by Tim Story (Barbershop, Ride Along), also features Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, Andrew Dice Clay and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

"A routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo," the official synopsis reads.

"As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse."

The Pickup releases Aug. 6 on Prime Video.

