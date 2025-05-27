May 27 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans have a "priceless" encounter in the final trailer for A24's Materialists.

The preview, released Tuesday, shares the costs associated with the professional and personal life of Lucy (Johnson) -- a matchmaker who is being courted by the wealthy Pedro Pascal, who lives in a $12 million penthouse apartment.

Her matchmaking services cost $50,000, her peony bouquet cost $400, but her "unexpected run-in" with ex-boyfriend John (Evans) is "priceless."

The movie finds Johnson caught in a love triangle as she tries to discern which man is right for her.

The film, which opens in theaters June 13, was written and directed by Celine Song.

Denzel Washington, Dakota Johnson bring new films to Cannes