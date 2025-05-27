Trending
Movies
May 27, 2025 / 11:54 AM

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans have 'run-in' in 'Materialists' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Dakota Johnson attends the photocall for "Splitsville" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Dakota Johnson attends the photocall for "Splitsville" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans have a "priceless" encounter in the final trailer for A24's Materialists.

The preview, released Tuesday, shares the costs associated with the professional and personal life of Lucy (Johnson) -- a matchmaker who is being courted by the wealthy Pedro Pascal, who lives in a $12 million penthouse apartment.

Her matchmaking services cost $50,000, her peony bouquet cost $400, but her "unexpected run-in" with ex-boyfriend John (Evans) is "priceless."

The movie finds Johnson caught in a love triangle as she tries to discern which man is right for her.

The film, which opens in theaters June 13, was written and directed by Celine Song.

Denzel Washington, Dakota Johnson bring new films to Cannes

Star Denzel Washington attends the premiere of his film "Highest 2 Lowest" at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19, 2025. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' comes to VOD June 3, DVD July 8
Movies // 3 minutes ago
Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' comes to VOD June 3, DVD July 8
May 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced the home video dates for "Sinners" on Tuesday. The supernatural horror film is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles.
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
Movies // 7 minutes ago
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
May 27 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise celebrated the $200 million opening weekend for "Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning" in an Instagram post thanking everyone who made the film possible.
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
May 24 (UPI) -- Disney's live-action remake of its beloved animated movie, "Lilo & Stitch," is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend, earning $145.5 million in receipts.
'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival
May 24 (UPI) -- Jafar Panahi's "Un Simple Accident" won the Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise sing 'Mission: Impossible' theme song
Movies // 3 days ago
Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise sing 'Mission: Impossible' theme song
May 23 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon and The Roots joined Tom Cruise and the cast of "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning" to sing the franchise theme song a cappella.
McDonough: 'Rodeo' is 'Rocky' on a bull, 'Justified' family reunion
Movies // 4 days ago
McDonough: 'Rodeo' is 'Rocky' on a bull, 'Justified' family reunion
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- Neal McDonough told UPI his new family drama, "The Last Rodeo," reunited some of his favorite people from the iconic TV series, "Justified."
Alex Garland set to direct 'Elden Ring' adaptation for A24
Movies // 4 days ago
Alex Garland set to direct 'Elden Ring' adaptation for A24
May 23 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Alex Garland is set to helm a film adaptation of acclaimed video game "Elden Ring" for studio A24 and the game's publisher Bandai Namco.
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- "Dogma," back in theaters June 5, shows Kevin Smith successfully applying his trademark dialogue to religion.
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
Movies // 4 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "KPop Demon Hunters," an animated film about a K-pop girl group who moonlight as demon hunters.
Kieran Culkin joins cast of 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Movies // 4 days ago
Kieran Culkin joins cast of 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
May 22 (UPI) -- A Real Pain actor Kieran Culkin is joining the cast of Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which arrives in theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

Trending Stories

Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79

Follow Us