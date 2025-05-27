Trending
May 27, 2025 / 1:12 PM

Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success

By Ben Hooper
Tom Cruise thanked studio executives and fans on social media after "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" earned $200 million at the box office over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Tom Cruise thanked studio executives and fans on social media after "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" earned $200 million at the box office over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise celebrated the $200 million opening weekend for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in an Instagram post thanking everyone who made the film possible.

Cruise wrote on the social media site that "this weekend was one for the history books."

The eighth Mission: Impossible film earned $200 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, behind Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch remake at $341 million.

The two films together led the Memorial Day weekend to a new box office record.

"Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member and every single person who works at the studios," Cruise wrote. To every theater and every employee who helps bring these stories to audiences, thank you."

"To everyone that works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support," he wrote. "And most of all, THANK YOU to audiences everywhere for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain. Sincerely, Tom."

The Final Reckoning marks Cruise's eighth and possibly final appearance as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell attend 'Mission: Impossible' NYC premiere

Tom Cruise arrives on the red carpet at the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" premiere in New York City on May 18, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

