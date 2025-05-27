Trending
Movies
May 27, 2025 / 1:17 PM

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' comes to VOD June 3, DVD July 8

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Ryan Coogler (L) and Michael B. Jordan attended the "Sinners" premiere in New York in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ryan Coogler (L) and Michael B. Jordan attended the "Sinners" premiere in New York in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced the home video dates for Sinners on Tuesday. The film will be available on premium video-on-demand June 3 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD July 8.

Sinners opened in theaters April 20 as the No. 1 movie and held in its second week. It returned to IMAX screens May 16 and was still in the top 5 over Memorial Day weekend..

Ryan Coogler wrote and directed the horror film, which stars Michael B. Jordan stars as twin gangsters opening a juke joint in Mississippi in 1932.

Their club is besieged by vampires led by Remmick (Jack O'Connell). The film also stars Haley Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, Miles Caton, Lola Kirke, Peter Dreimanis, Li Jun Li, Yao and Buddy Guy.

IMAX sequences expand to fill the entire frame. Ludwig and Serena Göransson's music design incorporates anachronistic sounds to give the period piece a timeless quality.

UPI's review praised the blend of horror and music, past and present.

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere

Cast member Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Sinners" in New York City on April 3, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

A young boy races to save the galaxy in final 'Elio' trailer
Movies // 15 minutes ago
A young boy races to save the galaxy in final 'Elio' trailer
May 27 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar released a final trailer for "Elio," an upcoming animated adventure about a young boy who finds himself at the center of an intergalactic conflict.
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
Movies // 1 hour ago
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
May 27 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise celebrated the $200 million opening weekend for "Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning" in an Instagram post thanking everyone who made the film possible.
Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans have 'run-in' in 'Materialists' trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans have 'run-in' in 'Materialists' trailer
May 27 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans have a "priceless" encounter in the final trailer for the A24 romantic comedy "The Materialists." Pedro Pascal also stars.
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
May 24 (UPI) -- Disney's live-action remake of its beloved animated movie, "Lilo & Stitch," is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend, earning $145.5 million in receipts.
'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival
May 24 (UPI) -- Jafar Panahi's "Un Simple Accident" won the Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise sing 'Mission: Impossible' theme song
Movies // 4 days ago
Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise sing 'Mission: Impossible' theme song
May 23 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon and The Roots joined Tom Cruise and the cast of "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning" to sing the franchise theme song a cappella.
McDonough: 'Rodeo' is 'Rocky' on a bull, 'Justified' family reunion
Movies // 4 days ago
McDonough: 'Rodeo' is 'Rocky' on a bull, 'Justified' family reunion
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- Neal McDonough told UPI his new family drama, "The Last Rodeo," reunited some of his favorite people from the iconic TV series, "Justified."
Alex Garland set to direct 'Elden Ring' adaptation for A24
Movies // 4 days ago
Alex Garland set to direct 'Elden Ring' adaptation for A24
May 23 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Alex Garland is set to helm a film adaptation of acclaimed video game "Elden Ring" for studio A24 and the game's publisher Bandai Namco.
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- "Dogma," back in theaters June 5, shows Kevin Smith successfully applying his trademark dialogue to religion.
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
Movies // 4 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "KPop Demon Hunters," an animated film about a K-pop girl group who moonlight as demon hunters.

Trending Stories

Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs

Follow Us