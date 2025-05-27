Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' comes to VOD June 3, DVD July 8

May 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced the home video dates for Sinners on Tuesday. The film will be available on premium video-on-demand June 3 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD July 8.

Sinners opened in theaters April 20 as the No. 1 movie and held in its second week. It returned to IMAX screens May 16 and was still in the top 5 over Memorial Day weekend..

Ryan Coogler wrote and directed the horror film, which stars Michael B. Jordan stars as twin gangsters opening a juke joint in Mississippi in 1932.

Their club is besieged by vampires led by Remmick (Jack O'Connell). The film also stars Haley Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, Miles Caton, Lola Kirke, Peter Dreimanis, Li Jun Li, Yao and Buddy Guy.

IMAX sequences expand to fill the entire frame. Ludwig and Serena Göransson's music design incorporates anachronistic sounds to give the period piece a timeless quality.

UPI's review praised the blend of horror and music, past and present.

