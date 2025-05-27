Trending
Movies
May 27, 2025 / 2:24 PM

A young boy races to save the galaxy in final 'Elio' trailer

By Ben Hooper
May 27 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar released a final trailer for Elio, an upcoming animated adventure about a young boy who finds himself at the center of an intergalactic conflict.

The trailer, released Tuesday, features Elio, a space-obsessed 11-year-old, being sent to camp by his overwhelmed mother after being caught skipping school.

Elio is abducted by aliens and soon finds himself mistaken for Earth's leader among the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization.

The boy finds himself in over his head when he volunteers to negotiate on behalf of the Communiverse in a conflict with a dangerous alien warlord.

"Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be," the film's official synopsis reads.

The voice cast includes Yonas Kibreab, Remy Edgerly, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil and Shirley Henderson.

Elio releases in theaters June 20.

Latest Headlines

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' comes to VOD June 3, DVD July 8
Movies // 1 hour ago
May 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced the home video dates for "Sinners" on Tuesday. The supernatural horror film is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles.
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
Movies // 1 hour ago
May 27 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise celebrated the $200 million opening weekend for "Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning" in an Instagram post thanking everyone who made the film possible.
Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans have 'run-in' in 'Materialists' trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
May 27 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans have a "priceless" encounter in the final trailer for the A24 romantic comedy "The Materialists." Pedro Pascal also stars.
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
May 24 (UPI) -- Disney's live-action remake of its beloved animated movie, "Lilo & Stitch," is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend, earning $145.5 million in receipts.
'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
May 24 (UPI) -- Jafar Panahi's "Un Simple Accident" won the Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise sing 'Mission: Impossible' theme song
Movies // 4 days ago
May 23 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon and The Roots joined Tom Cruise and the cast of "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning" to sing the franchise theme song a cappella.
McDonough: 'Rodeo' is 'Rocky' on a bull, 'Justified' family reunion
Movies // 4 days ago
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- Neal McDonough told UPI his new family drama, "The Last Rodeo," reunited some of his favorite people from the iconic TV series, "Justified."
Alex Garland set to direct 'Elden Ring' adaptation for A24
Movies // 4 days ago
May 23 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Alex Garland is set to helm a film adaptation of acclaimed video game "Elden Ring" for studio A24 and the game's publisher Bandai Namco.
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
Movies // 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- "Dogma," back in theaters June 5, shows Kevin Smith successfully applying his trademark dialogue to religion.
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
Movies // 4 days ago
May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "KPop Demon Hunters," an animated film about a K-pop girl group who moonlight as demon hunters.

