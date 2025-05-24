'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival

May 24 (UPI) -- Jafar Panahi's Un Simple Accident won the Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value scored the Grand Prix, while Kieber Mendonca Filho won the Best Director trophy and Wagner Moura picked up the award for Best Actor for The Secret Agent.

Nadia Melliti earned the Best Actress prize for La Petitie Derniere and the Best Screenplay title went to Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne for Jeunes Meres.

Variety said there was a five-hour power outage across the South of France that was resolved shortly before the awards were announced t the festival's closing ceremony.

