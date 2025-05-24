Movies
May 24, 2025 / 6:31 PM

'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Left to right, Elle Fanning, Stellan Skarsgard, Joachim Trier, Anders Danielsen Lie, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Renate Reinsve attend the premiere of "Sentimental Value" at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Left to right, Elle Fanning, Stellan Skarsgard, Joachim Trier, Anders Danielsen Lie, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Renate Reinsve attend the premiere of "Sentimental Value" at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Jafar Panahi's Un Simple Accident won the Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value scored the Grand Prix, while Kieber Mendonca Filho won the Best Director trophy and Wagner Moura picked up the award for Best Actor for The Secret Agent.

Nadia Melliti earned the Best Actress prize for La Petitie Derniere and the Best Screenplay title went to Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne for Jeunes Meres.

Variety said there was a five-hour power outage across the South of France that was resolved shortly before the awards were announced t the festival's closing ceremony.

Scarlett Johansson, Jodie Foster bring new films to Cannes

Director Scarlett Johansson attends the photo call for her film "Eleanor the Great" at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21, 2025. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise sing 'Mission: Impossible' theme song
Movies // 1 day ago
Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise sing 'Mission: Impossible' theme song
May 23 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon and The Roots joined Tom Cruise and the cast of "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning" to sing the franchise theme song a cappella.
McDonough: 'Rodeo' is 'Rocky' on a bull, 'Justified' family reunion
Movies // 1 day ago
McDonough: 'Rodeo' is 'Rocky' on a bull, 'Justified' family reunion
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- Neal McDonough told UPI his new family drama, "The Last Rodeo," reunited some of his favorite people from the iconic TV series, "Justified."
Alex Garland set to direct 'Elden Ring' adaptation for A24
Movies // 1 day ago
Alex Garland set to direct 'Elden Ring' adaptation for A24
May 23 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Alex Garland is set to helm a film adaptation of acclaimed video game "Elden Ring" for studio A24 and the game's publisher Bandai Namco.
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- "Dogma," back in theaters June 5, shows Kevin Smith successfully applying his trademark dialogue to religion.
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
Movies // 2 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "KPop Demon Hunters," an animated film about a K-pop girl group who moonlight as demon hunters.
Kieran Culkin joins cast of 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Movies // 2 days ago
Kieran Culkin joins cast of 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
May 22 (UPI) -- A Real Pain actor Kieran Culkin is joining the cast of Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which arrives in theaters Nov. 20, 2026.
Movie review: 'Fountain of Youth' lacks spirit of adventure
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Fountain of Youth' lacks spirit of adventure
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- "Fountain of Youth," on Apple TV+ Friday, fails to recreate the magic of Indiana Jones and other mythical adventures.
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Movies // 3 days ago
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
May 21 (UPI) -- Quiver Distribution released the trailer for "Four Letters of Love" on Wednesday. The film, starring Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham-Carter, opens July 25.
Joey King joins cast of 'Practical Magic 2'
Movies // 3 days ago
Joey King joins cast of 'Practical Magic 2'
May 21 (UPI) -- Joey King is reportedly joining Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman for the "Practical Magic" sequel due in theaters Sept. 18 2026.
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Movies // 3 days ago
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for upcoming animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," with a full trailer scheduled for release Thursday.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
Sirius XM's Ozzy's Boneyard celebrates 50 years of Motörhead
Sirius XM's Ozzy's Boneyard celebrates 50 years of Motörhead
Sleep Token's 'Even in Arcadia' tops U.S. album chart
Sleep Token's 'Even in Arcadia' tops U.S. album chart
Britney Spears apologizes for 'funny' smoking-on-plane incident
Britney Spears apologizes for 'funny' smoking-on-plane incident

Follow Us