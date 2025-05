1 of 6 | Tom Cruise arrives on the red carpet at the "Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning" New York premiere on Sunday. He recently promoted the film with an a cappella version of the film's theme song. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon and The Roots joined Tom Cruise and the cast of Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning to sing the franchise theme song a cappella Thursday.

Cruise, 62, appears by taking off an apparent mask of the Tonight Show host -- a nod to the way his character, Ethan Hunt, removes a mask in the film's trailer.

The song also features Final Reckoning cast members Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis and Simon Pegg.

Cruise recently stopped by Tonight to discuss how he prepared to dangle 8,000 feet in the air in 140 mph winds for Final Reckoning.

"It was pretty intense, I gotta say. I didn't realize, like, that amount of force of air, I can't breathe, so I had to figure out how you're taking that wind...It was crazy," he told Fallon.

The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie plays in theaters Friday.