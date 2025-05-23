Alex Garland set to direct 'Elden Ring' adaptation for A24

May 23 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Alex Garland is set to helm a film adaptation of acclaimed video game Elden Ring for studio A24 and the game's publisher Bandai Namco.

Garland, who recently released Warfare for A24, will write and direct Elden Ring.

The film will be produced by Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Martin Gerardis and Vince Gerardis.

Elden Ring, released in 2022 for the Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S and PC, is a dark fantasy, action role-playing game from acclaimed studio FromSoftware.

Renowned developer Hidetaka Miyazaki directed The Elden Ring video game, with a story by George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame. The title has sold over 30 million copies and won Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards.

Bandai Namco will be releasing a multiplayer online spinoff titled Elden Ring Nightreign on May 30. A version of the first game titled Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is also slated for the upcoming Switch 2 console.

Hollywood continues to adapt video games after successful hits such as The Last of Us, Minecraft, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Fallout and the three Sonic the Hedgehog films.

A24 has previously announced plans to develop an adaptation of video game Death Stranding with director Michael Sarnoski (A Quiet Place: Day One).