May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for KPop Demon Hunters, an animated film about a girl group whose members moonlight as demon hunters.

The trailer, released Thursday, shows pop stars Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (voiced by May Hong) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-young Yoo) gearing up for battle against soul-stealing demons.

"When they aren't selling out stadiums, K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet -- an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise," the film's official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung Hun Lee.

KPop Demon Hunters is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans from a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang and Appelhans.

The film releases June 20 on Netflix.