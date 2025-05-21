Trending
Movies
May 21, 2025 / 5:18 PM

Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Pierce Brosnan, seen at the 2025 premiere of "Mobland" in New York, stars in "Four Letters of Love." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Pierce Brosnan, seen at the 2025 premiere of "Mobland" in New York, stars in "Four Letters of Love." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Quiver Distribution released the trailer for Four Letters of Love on Wednesday. The film opens in theaters and digital video-on-demand on July 25.

The trailer shows William (Pierce Brosnan) walk out of his office job to become a painter, following the word of God. William invites his son, Nicholas (Fionn O'Shea) to join him on the shore while he paints.

Nicholas is in love with Isabel (Ann Skelly), but her parents (Helena Bonham-Carter and Gabriel Byrne) send her away to a convent school. Nicholas writes Isabel letters as he longs to reconnect with her.

Niall Williams wrote Four Letters of Love. Polly Steele directs.

Brosnan starred in the ensemble espionage drama Black Bag and on the Paramount+ drama MobLand. He spoke with UPI last year about his film The Last Rifleman while on the set of the upcoming Cliffhanger remake.

The year before, Brosnan shared memories of working with the late James Caan in Fast Charlie.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Joey King joins cast of 'Practical Magic 2'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Joey King joins cast of 'Practical Magic 2'
May 21 (UPI) -- Joey King is reportedly joining Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman for the "Practical Magic" sequel due in theaters Sept. 18 2026.
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Movies // 4 hours ago
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for upcoming animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," with a full trailer scheduled for release Thursday.
Camille Rutherford: 'Jane Austen Wrecked My Life' captures creative turmoil
Movies // 13 hours ago
Camille Rutherford: 'Jane Austen Wrecked My Life' captures creative turmoil
LOS ANGELES, May 20 (UPI) -- Star Camille Rutherford and writer/director Laura Piani spoke with UPI about their literary-inspired romantic comed,y "Jane Austen Wrecked My Life," in theaters Friday.
'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run
Movies // 1 day ago
'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run
May 20 (UPI) -- Disney is teasing "Zootopia 2," a sequel to the 2016 animated film featuring the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman. Ke Huy Quan joins the cast.
John Krasinski, Natalie Portman attend 'Fountain of Youth' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
John Krasinski, Natalie Portman attend 'Fountain of Youth' premiere
May 20 (UPI) -- John Krasinski and Natalie Portman were among the stars who attended the premiere of their movie "Fountain of Youth" on Monday. The film starts streaming Friday on Apple TV+.
Movie review: 'Lilo & Stitch' adds irreverence, heart in live-action remake
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Lilo & Stitch' adds irreverence, heart in live-action remake
LOS ANGELES, May 20 (UPI) -- The live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake, in theaters Friday, adds humor to the film's comedic aliens and emotional heft to the story of a lonely girl, her sister and their alien pet.
'Survival is a long shot' in new 'Jurassic World Rebirth' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Survival is a long shot' in new 'Jurassic World Rebirth' trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- A new trailer for "Jurassic World Rebirth" shows Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali narrowly escaping death as they outrun various dinosaurs.
Tom Cruise revisits iconic 'Mission: Impossible' stunts on 'Tonight'
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Cruise revisits iconic 'Mission: Impossible' stunts on 'Tonight'
May 20 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise revisited some of his iconic stunts from the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and discussed his latest feat for "The Final Reckoning" on "The Tonight Show."
Dan Trachtenberg's animated 'Predator: Killer of Killers' gets trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Dan Trachtenberg's animated 'Predator: Killer of Killers' gets trailer
May 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing "Predator: Killer of Killers," an animated anthology film from "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg, which arrives on the streamer June 6.
Stitch visits Disneyland ahead of 'Lilo & Stitch' release
Movies // 2 days ago
Stitch visits Disneyland ahead of 'Lilo & Stitch' release
May 19 (UPI) -- Stitch is visiting Disneyland ahead of the live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch" arriving in theaters Friday.

Trending Stories

'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run
'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
Camille Rutherford: 'Jane Austen Wrecked My Life' captures creative turmoil
Camille Rutherford: 'Jane Austen Wrecked My Life' captures creative turmoil
Scarlett Johansson, 'Eleanor' cast shine at Cannes photo call
Scarlett Johansson, 'Eleanor' cast shine at Cannes photo call
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer

Follow Us