May 21, 2025 / 1:34 PM

Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release

By Ben Hooper
Arden Cho stars in the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," which arrives on Netflix June 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Arden Cho stars in the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," which arrives on Netflix June 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for upcoming animated film KPop Demon Hunters, with a full trailer scheduled for release Thursday.

The teaser, posted to X on Wednesday by Netflix Geeked, offers a glimpse into the downtime activities of K-pop stars Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (voiced by May Hong) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-young Yoo).

The clip features Mira and Zoey attempting to relax on the couch when Rumi appears in her new uniform and alerts her bandmates that a full trailer for the film will be released Thursday.

"When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat -- an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise," the film's official synopsis reads.

KPop Demon Hunters, which also stars Ahn Hyo-seop as a member of the demonic boy band, is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans from a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang and Appelhans.

The film debuts June 20 on Netflix.

