May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for upcoming animated film KPop Demon Hunters, with a full trailer scheduled for release Thursday.

The teaser, posted to X on Wednesday by Netflix Geeked, offers a glimpse into the downtime activities of K-pop stars Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (voiced by May Hong) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-young Yoo).

The clip features Mira and Zoey attempting to relax on the couch when Rumi appears in her new uniform and alerts her bandmates that a full trailer for the film will be released Thursday.

"When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat -- an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise," the film's official synopsis reads.

FOR THE FANS! The KPop Demon Hunters Trailer drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/J4cqoGGkFJ— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 21, 2025

KPop Demon Hunters, which also stars Ahn Hyo-seop as a member of the demonic boy band, is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans from a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang and Appelhans.

The film debuts June 20 on Netflix.