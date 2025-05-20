Trending
May 20, 2025 / 4:03 PM

'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run

By Jessica Inman
Ke Huy Quan joins the voice cast of "Zootopia 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ke Huy Quan joins the voice cast of "Zootopia 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 20 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Animation Studios is teasing the Zootopia sequel, which arrives in theaters Nov. 26 and features Ke Huy Quan's voice.

Quan lends his voice to a blue snake who joins fox Nick (Jason Bateman) and rabbit Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) in the teaser released Tuesday.

The clip shows the trio outrunning various cops, until they ultimately face a mysterious being with glowing eyes.

According to an official synopsis, Judy and Nick "find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down."

"To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before," the description continues.

The original film opened in 2016.

