A new trailer for "Jurassic World Rebirth" shows Scarlett Johansson outrunning various dangerous situations.

May 20 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth shows Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali narrowly escaping death as they outrun various dinosaurs.

Johansson portrays Zora, a "covert operations expert," while Ali is her "most trusted team member" and Bailey is a paleontologist, Dr. Loomis, according to an official synopsis.

"We put ourselves in a place where we don't belong," Dr. Loomis says in the trailer, released Tuesday. "Survival is a long shot."

The film takes place five years after the 2022 film Jurassic World Dominion, and the trio is tasked with obtaining dinosaur DNA that could potentially save humankind.

"When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park," the synopsis reads. "There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face to face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades."

The film also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters July 2.

