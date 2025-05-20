Trending
May 20, 2025

John Krasinski, Natalie Portman attend 'Fountain of Youth' premiere

By Jessica Inman
John Krasinski (L) and Natalie Portman arrive on the red carpet at Apple's "Fountain of Youth" premiere at American Museum of Natural History on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | John Krasinski (L) and Natalie Portman arrive on the red carpet at Apple's "Fountain of Youth" premiere at American Museum of Natural History on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- John Krasinski and Natalie Portman were among the stars who attended the premiere of their movie Fountain of Youth on Monday.

The pair portray Luke and Charlotte, estranged siblings who reunite on a quest to find the famed mythical waters that are said to benefit those who drink from them.

"They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives... and possibly lead to immortality," an official synopsis reads.

The premiere took place at New York City's American Museum of Natural History.

Krasinski wore a black pinstriped jacket, while Portman sporter an off-the-shoulder black dress.

Other stars in attendance included Eiza Gonzalez, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Donnie Baxter, Carmen Ejogo and Laz Alonso.

Stanley Tucci also stars, while Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen) directs the film.

Fountain of Youth premieres on Apple TV+ Friday.

Stars John Krasinski (L) and Natalie Portman arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of Apple's "Fountain of Youth" at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on May 19, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

