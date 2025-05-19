Trending
Movies
May 19, 2025 / 4:18 PM

Dan Trachtenberg's animated 'Predator: Killer of Killers' gets trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X

May 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing Predator: Killer of Killers, which arrives on the streamer June 6.

The animated anthology film hails from Dan Trachtenberg, who directed Prey (2022), a standalone prequel in the Predator franchise.

In the Killer of Killers trailer released Monday, viewers see a Viking leader and her son preparing to fight. Elsewhere, an extraterrestrial monster is shown violently killing samurai fighters.

In another scene, the monster appears to be just as adept at attacking in the water. Various soldiers are seen preparing for battle during World War II and attempt to kill the seemingly invincible beast.

"What happens if we survive?" a voice asks as the preview concludes.

Predator: Killer of Killers features the voices of Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Rick Gonzalez and Michael Biehn.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stitch visits Disneyland ahead of 'Lilo & Stitch' release
Movies // 2 hours ago
Stitch visits Disneyland ahead of 'Lilo & Stitch' release
May 19 (UPI) -- Stitch is visiting Disneyland ahead of the live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch" arriving in theaters Friday.
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' tops North American box office with $51M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' tops North American box office with $51M
May 18 (UPI) -- Horror movie "Final Destination: Bloodlines" is the No. 1 film in North America, earning $51 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Ralph Fiennes to take over President Snow role in 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Movies // 3 days ago
Ralph Fiennes to take over President Snow role in 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
May 16 (UPI) -- "Conclave" actor Ralph Fiennes will replace the late Donald Sutherland as President Coriolanus Snow in "Sunrise on the Reaping," the latest film in the "Hunger Games" franchise.
'Mickey 17' to stream May 23 on HBO Max
Movies // 3 days ago
'Mickey 17' to stream May 23 on HBO Max
May 16 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced Friday that "Mickey 17" will stream on Max beginning May 23. The film hails from "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho and stars Robert Pattinson.
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cast navigated complex death traps
Movies // 3 days ago
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cast navigated complex death traps
LOS ANGELES, May 16 (UPI) -- The stars and directors of "Final Destination: Bloodlines," in theaters Friday, spoke to UPI about how they pulled off the film's macabre chain reactions.
Sydney Sweeney, Halsey vie for rare artifact in 'Americana' trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
Sydney Sweeney, Halsey vie for rare artifact in 'Americana' trailer
May 15 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing "Americana," a new film starring Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser and Halsey. The crime thriller is written and directed by "Poker Face" Season 2 showrunner Tony Tost.
'Bring Her Back' trailer teases Sally Hawkins' dark secret
Movies // 4 days ago
'Bring Her Back' trailer teases Sally Hawkins' dark secret
May 15 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing "Bring Her Back" ahead of its May 30 release. The horror film stars Sally Hawkins and hails from "Talk to Me" directors Danny and Michael Philippou.
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' still thrills after slow start
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' still thrills after slow start
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," starring Tom Cruise and in theaters May 23, gets bogged down by convoluted plot machinations, but the thrills in the second half are undeniable.
Teyana Taylor negotiates with Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry's 'Straw' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
Teyana Taylor negotiates with Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry's 'Straw' trailer
May 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Tyler Perry's upcoming film, "Straw," starring Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor and Sherri Shepherd.
'Wicked' to return to theaters June 4 for single night
Movies // 5 days ago
'Wicked' to return to theaters June 4 for single night
May 14 (UPI) -- "Wicked" is returning to theaters for a single night to coincide with the release of the sequel's trailer. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Trending Stories

Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' tops North American box office with $51M
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' tops North American box office with $51M
Mariska Hargitay shares in documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological dad
Mariska Hargitay shares in documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological dad
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
Famous birthdays for May 19: Pete Townshend, JoJo Siwa
Famous birthdays for May 19: Pete Townshend, JoJo Siwa

Follow Us