May 19, 2025 / 2:53 PM

Stitch visits Disneyland ahead of 'Lilo & Stitch' release

By Jessica Inman
May 19 (UPI) -- Stitch is visiting Disneyland ahead of the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch arriving in theaters Friday.

A 44-second video clip posted to Disneyland Resort's official X account Monday shows the computer animated alien causing mayhem at the California amusement park.

Stitch crashes his spacecraft, pushes a cake honoring the park's 70th anniversary off a table, and takes photos with Minnie & Mickey.

"He came, he saw, he caused chaos," the caption reads.

The original Lilo & Stitch animated film arrived in 2002.

The story follows "a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps her to mend her broken family," according to an official synopsis.

Chris Sanders is reprising his role as Stitch in the remake.

"I was the writer and director on the very first Lilo & Stitch," he said in a behind-the-scenes clip posted to Walt Disney Studios' X account.

"I am always nervous about the endurance of my voice," he added. "I could not have predicted that Stitch would be embraced by people the way he has."

