'Final Destination: Bloodlines' tops North American box office with $51M

May 18 (UPI) -- Horror movie Final Destination: Bloodlines is the No. 1 film in North America, earning $51 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Thunderbolts with $16.5 million, followed by Sinners at No. 3 with $15.4 million, A Minecraft Movie at No. 4 with $5.9 million and The Accountant 2 at No. 5 with $5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Hurry Up Tomorrow at No. 6 with $3.3 million, Friendship at No. 7 with $1.4 million, Clown in a Cornfield at No. 8 with $1.3 million, Until Dawn at No. 9 with $800,000 and The Amateur at No. 10 with $712,000.