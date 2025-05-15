May 15 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing Bring Her Back ahead its May 30 release.

The horror film stars Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and hails from Talk to Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou.

The preview begins with siblings (Billy Barrat and Sora Wong) standing over a casket.

"We're gonna put you with a foster mom called Laura," a voice says. "You're gonna love her."

At their new home, Laura (Sally Hawkins) shows the siblings the room that belonged to her daughter, Cathy, who apparently died.

"How did you cope with Cathy being gone?" Barrat's character asks.

"I didn't," Laura responds.

As the trailer continues, it becomes clear Laura is engaging in some kind of horrifying ritual aimed at resurrecting her daughter.

Jonah Wren Phillips and Sally-Anne Upton also star.