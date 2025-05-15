May 15 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing Americana, a new film starring Sydney Sweeney and Halsey.

The "modern-day western" crime thriller is directed by Tony Tost, the showrunner of Poker Face Season 2.

"What would you do if you had a million dollars?" Paul Walter Hauser's character asks Sweeney in the trailer, which arrived Thursday.

"I'd go to Nashville, sing professionally," she responds.

The pair decide to steal "a rare Native American artifact" that landed on the black market, for their chance to earn a large sum.

They are not the only ones who want the "ghost shirt," however, and their quest leads them in "the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) working on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Simon Rex)," according to an official synopsis.

"Bloodshed ensues when others join the battle, including the leader of an indigenous group (Zach McClarnon) and a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past (Halsey)," the description continues.

The film opens Aug. 22.

