May 14, 2025 / 2:08 PM

'Wicked' to return to theaters June 4 for single night

By Jessica Inman
Cynthia Erivo (L) and Ariana Grande star in "Wicked," which returns to theaters June 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cynthia Erivo (L) and Ariana Grande star in "Wicked," which returns to theaters June 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 14 (UPI) -- Wicked is returning to theaters for a single night to coincide with the release of the sequel's trailer.

A clip shared on the film's official X account Wednesday shows stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande teasing the upcoming screening and preview.

The teaser begins with fans asking when the sequel's trailer would be released.

Erivo, who portrays Elphaba in the films, acknowledges the wait.

"We know you've been waiting for this and it's finally coming," she says.

"You will be changed," Grande, who portrays Galinda, adds.

"For Good," Erivo concludes.

Wicked explores Elphaba's origin story, and was adapted from Gregory Maguire's 1995 book and the subsequent 2003 Broadway show of the same name.

Tickets are now available.

Wicked: For Good premieres Nov. 21.

Since the first film, Grande released a deluxe version of her Eternal Sunshine album. Erivo is set to release an album titled I Forgive You on June 6.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande attend 'Wicked' premiere in LA

Cast members Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the premiere of "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on November 9, 2024. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

