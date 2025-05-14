'Wicked' to return to theaters June 4 for single night

May 14 (UPI) -- Wicked is returning to theaters for a single night to coincide with the release of the sequel's trailer.

A clip shared on the film's official X account Wednesday shows stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande teasing the upcoming screening and preview.

The teaser begins with fans asking when the sequel's trailer would be released.

Erivo, who portrays Elphaba in the films, acknowledges the wait.

"We know you've been waiting for this and it's finally coming," she says.

"You will be changed," Grande, who portrays Galinda, adds.

"For Good," Erivo concludes.

We have an announcement! Wicked returns to theaters for one night only in the US & Canada on June 4 with a special first look at the Wicked: For Good trailer. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/F7SJHVSJo3— Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) May 14, 2025

Wicked explores Elphaba's origin story, and was adapted from Gregory Maguire's 1995 book and the subsequent 2003 Broadway show of the same name.

Tickets are now available.

Wicked: For Good premieres Nov. 21.

Since the first film, Grande released a deluxe version of her Eternal Sunshine album. Erivo is set to release an album titled I Forgive You on June 6.

