May 14 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released a trailer for the upcoming Smurfs movie on Wednesday that includes a new song from Rihanna, who also voices Smurfette in the film.

When "Friend of Mine" begins, the Smurfs dance, but a spiraling purple cloud disrupts the party. Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is abducted, and Smurfette leads the group that sets out to find him.

The song will be included on the movie's soundtrack, which arrives Friday.

The film, which also features the voices of Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Mariduena and Kurt Russell, will play in theaters beginning July 18.

Characters created by the late Pierre Culliford, widely known as Peyo, served as inspiration for the film. Previous adaptations in the franchise include The Smurfs (2011) and The Smurfs 2 (2013).

An earlier teaser for the movie featured Rihanna's hit "Don't Stop the Music," which was featured on her 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad.

The star, 37, recently unveiled her third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala.

