Selena Quintanilla documentary coming to Netflix this winter

Netflix has acquired "Selena y Los Dinos," a documentary about late singer Selena Quintanilla. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired Selena y Los Dinos, a documentary about late singer Selena Quintanilla, which arrives on the streaming platform in winter.

The film, which won the Documentary Special Jury Award for Archival Storytelling at the Sundance Film Festival, will give viewers another look at Quintanilla, a Mexican-American Tejano music star who was killed at age 23 in 1995.

Suzette Quintanilla and AB Quintanilla III, Quintanilla's siblings who were members of the family band, are among the documentary's executive producers. Isabel Castro directs.

"As a filmmaker, I wanted to honor her extraordinary rise and enduring legacy, while also giving a window into her life behind the stage. Through personal archive and intimate interviews with her family, the film reveals new dimensions of her journey that have never been seen before," Castro told Netflix's Tudum. "I am deeply grateful to her family for their trust and support throughout this journey, and I can't wait for a global audience to experience the magic, heart and community that Selena gave to all of us."

Quintanilla was the subject of the 1997 movie Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez.