Trending
Movies
May 14, 2025 / 11:30 AM

Selena Quintanilla documentary coming to Netflix this winter

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Netflix has acquired "Selena y Los Dinos," a documentary about late singer Selena Quintanilla. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Netflix has acquired "Selena y Los Dinos," a documentary about late singer Selena Quintanilla. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired Selena y Los Dinos, a documentary about late singer Selena Quintanilla, which arrives on the streaming platform in winter.

The film, which won the Documentary Special Jury Award for Archival Storytelling at the Sundance Film Festival, will give viewers another look at Quintanilla, a Mexican-American Tejano music star who was killed at age 23 in 1995.

Suzette Quintanilla and AB Quintanilla III, Quintanilla's siblings who were members of the family band, are among the documentary's executive producers. Isabel Castro directs.

"As a filmmaker, I wanted to honor her extraordinary rise and enduring legacy, while also giving a window into her life behind the stage. Through personal archive and intimate interviews with her family, the film reveals new dimensions of her journey that have never been seen before," Castro told Netflix's Tudum. "I am deeply grateful to her family for their trust and support throughout this journey, and I can't wait for a global audience to experience the magic, heart and community that Selena gave to all of us."

Quintanilla was the subject of the 1997 movie Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michael McKean teases possible 'Spinal Tap 2' cameos on 'Tonight Show'
Movies // 19 hours ago
Michael McKean teases possible 'Spinal Tap 2' cameos on 'Tonight Show'
May 13 (UPI) -- Michael McKean discussed the upcoming "This Is Spinal Tap" sequel on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon", where he teased potential cameos including Questlove, Paul McCartney and Elton John.
'Captain America: Brave New World' to stream May 28 on Disney+
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Captain America: Brave New World' to stream May 28 on Disney+
May 13 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Tuesday that "Captain America: Brave New World" will land on the streamer May 28. The Marvel movie stars Anthony Mackie.
Movie review: 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cleverly raises bar
Movies // 23 hours ago
Movie review: 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cleverly raises bar
LOS ANGELES, May 13 (UPI) -- "Final Destination: Bloodlines," in theaters Friday, brings clever new ideas to the franchise while satisfying the appetite for gratuitous deaths.
Michelle Pfeiffer's 'Oh. What. Fun.' gets teaser, December release date
Movies // 1 day ago
Michelle Pfeiffer's 'Oh. What. Fun.' gets teaser, December release date
May 13 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing "Oh. What. Fun.," a Christmas movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones and Chloë Grace Moretz that arrives Dec. 3.
Ana de Armas fights against fiery backdrops in final 'Ballerina' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ana de Armas fights against fiery backdrops in final 'Ballerina' trailer
May 13 (UPI) -- In a final trailer for the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina," Ana de Armas is seen fighting various foes in dangerous situations. Keanu Reeves also stars.
'Novocaine' starring Jack Quaid to stream Tuesday on Paramount+
Movies // 1 day ago
'Novocaine' starring Jack Quaid to stream Tuesday on Paramount+
May 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the action-comedy film "Novocaine," starring Jack Quaid, will land on the streaming service Tuesday in the United States and Canada.
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Movies // 1 day ago
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
May 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a final trailer for "F1," featuring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport to partner with a hotshot rookie.
'Wicked' musical special with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to air on NBC
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wicked' musical special with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to air on NBC
May 12 (UPI) -- "Wicked" stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will perform the movie's hits in a live musical special airing on NBC in the fall. The event will also stream on Peacock.
Jason Segel to star in 'Sponsor, psychological thriller selling at Cannes
Movies // 1 day ago
Jason Segel to star in 'Sponsor, psychological thriller selling at Cannes
May 12 (UPI) -- Jason Segel will reunite with director James Ponsoldt on a new psychological thriller, "Sponsor," which is up for grabs at the Cannes Film Festival.
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $33.1M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $33.1M
May 11 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" is the No. 1 movie in North America this week, adding an additional $33.1 million to its coffers, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Trending Stories

Salma Hayek covers Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at age 58
Salma Hayek covers Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at age 58
Movie review: 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cleverly raises bar
Movie review: 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cleverly raises bar
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30

Follow Us