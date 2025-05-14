May 14 (UPI) -- Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane interviews David Corenswet's Superman in the latest trailer for DC Entertainment's' upcoming comic book epic, Superman.

Lane questions the Man of Steel about how he intervened internationally to stop a war in the clip released on Wednesday.

Lane mentions how the Secretary of Defense is looking into Superman's actions and how the hero seemingly acted as a representative of the United States.

"I wasn't representing anybody except for me," Superman says frustrated. "People were going to die!"

The trailer also includes footage of Superman battling a robot and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor invading the Fortress of Solitude.

"He's not a man. He's an it that's somehow become the focal point of the entire world's conversation," Luthor says.

Superman, from director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad), comes to theaters on July 11.

The cast also includes Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.