1 of 5 | Michelle Pfeiffer stars in "Oh. What. Fun." which arrives on Prime Video in December. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

May 13 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing Oh. What. Fun., a Christmas movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and premieres on the streaming service Dec. 3. Pfeiffer stars as Claire, an unappreciated mom navigating the holidays.

"Why does Saint Nick get all the credit? Moms do all the work. And nobody mentions what Mrs. Claus does," Claire says in the teaser released Tuesday.

Claire carries nearly all the holiday responsibilities in her family -- "from perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts."

She is hardly appreciated by the people she cares for, and it takes her family a while to notice she went "on a festive adventure of her own," according to an official synopsis.

"As her family scrambles to find her and salvage their Christmas, Claire rediscovers what the holidays mean when you're finally free to put yourself first," the description continues.

Felicity Jones, Chloe Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen also star.

