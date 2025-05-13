'Captain America: Brave New World' to stream May 28 on Disney+

May 13 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Tuesday that Captain America: Brave New World will land on the streamer May 28.

A teaser for the film's arrival on the platform shows Harrison Ford, who portrays fictional U.S. president Thaddeus Ross, saying that "we need a symbol that can unite us."

"Here I am," Anthony Mackie answers as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America.

The film is, according to an official synopsis, "a thrilling new chapter that thrusts him into a global conspiracy -- and a high-stakes showdown with the fearsome Red Hulk."

Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Zosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson also star.

Captain America: Brave New World opened in theaters in February. The Marvel movie is the fourth Captain America film and the first to star Mackie as Cap. Chris Evans portrayed the previous iteration, Steve Rogers.

