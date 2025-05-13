Trending
May 13, 2025 / 10:38 AM

Ana de Armas fights against fiery backdrops in final 'Ballerina' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Ana de Armas stars in the upcoming "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Ana de Armas stars in the upcoming "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- In a final trailer for the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, Ana de Armas is seen fighting various foes in dangerous situations.

"When you think of me, you should think of fire," she says in the preview, released Monday. "Rising from the ashes again and again."

De Armas portrays Eve, an assassin avenging her father's death, and the trailer shows her fighting amid fiery and snowy conditions.

The film's events are set during John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum, and Keanu Reeves, who portrays Wick, is seen battling Eve in the trailer.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane also star in the film, which arrives in theaters June 6.

De Armas previously said that filming introduced her to "a kind of discipline, physical and mental, that I didn't know before.

