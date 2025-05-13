May 13 (UPI) -- Michael McKean discussed the upcoming This Is Spinal Tap sequel on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he teased potential cameos including Questlove, Paul McCartney and Elton John.

McKean, who is currently starring in Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway, told Fallon the sequel to the 1984 mockumentary, titled Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues, will release Sept. 12.

The actor confirmed Questlove, drummer and band leader for Fallon's house band, The Roots, will appear in the film as a potential new drummer for fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap.

"He's very funny," McKean said of Questlove.

McKean coyly answered "maybe" when asked about rumored cameos including Paul McCartney and Elton John.

The original This Is Spinal Tap, which was directed by Rob Reiner, will re-release in theaters July 5, ahead of the sequel's release Sept. 12.