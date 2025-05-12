'Wicked' musical special with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to air on NBC

May 12 (UPI) -- Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will perform the movie's hits in a live musical special airing on NBC in the fall.

The film's director, Jon M. Chu announced the news during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation Monday.

"I am absolutely delighted to let you in on a centerpiece of our campaign for the second film, and it's something that's never been done in the 22-year history of Wicked," he said, per Variety.

He said the special, which starts streaming on Peacock the day after its NBC premiere, will also feature other stars "and some wonderful surprise guests."

The event will be held at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater and may include "a little bit" from part two of the Wicked movie, Wicked: For Good, which arrives in theaters Nov. 21.

"How thrillifying! The Wicked Event Special is coming this November, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock," a social media post on the film's official account reads.

A poster for the event features the silhouettes of Erivo and Grande as they sing into microphones and hold one another's hand.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande attend 'Wicked' premiere in LA