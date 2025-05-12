Trending
Movies
May 12, 2025 / 2:45 PM

'Wicked' musical special with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to air on NBC

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Cynthia Erivo, pictured at the Met Gala on May 5, will star in an upcoming "Wicked" musical special. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Cynthia Erivo, pictured at the Met Gala on May 5, will star in an upcoming "Wicked" musical special. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will perform the movie's hits in a live musical special airing on NBC in the fall.

The film's director, Jon M. Chu announced the news during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation Monday.

"I am absolutely delighted to let you in on a centerpiece of our campaign for the second film, and it's something that's never been done in the 22-year history of Wicked," he said, per Variety.

He said the special, which starts streaming on Peacock the day after its NBC premiere, will also feature other stars "and some wonderful surprise guests."

The event will be held at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater and may include "a little bit" from part two of the Wicked movie, Wicked: For Good, which arrives in theaters Nov. 21.

"How thrillifying! The Wicked Event Special is coming this November, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock," a social media post on the film's official account reads.

A poster for the event features the silhouettes of Erivo and Grande as they sing into microphones and hold one another's hand.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande attend 'Wicked' premiere in LA

Cast members Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the premiere of "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on November 9, 2024. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jason Segel to star in 'Sponsor, psychological thriller selling at Cannes
Movies // 2 hours ago
Jason Segel to star in 'Sponsor, psychological thriller selling at Cannes
May 12 (UPI) -- Jason Segel will reunite with director James Ponsoldt on a new psychological thriller, "Sponsor," which is up for grabs at the Cannes Film Festival.
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $33.1M
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $33.1M
May 11 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" is the No. 1 movie in North America this week, adding an additional $33.1 million to its coffers, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Director: 'Shadow Force' gives audiences what they want in unexpected ways
Movies // 1 day ago
Director: 'Shadow Force' gives audiences what they want in unexpected ways
NEW YORK, May 10 (UPI) -- Joe Carnahan told UPI he wanted audiences to be as invested in the family drama at the heart of his new film, "Shadow Force," as they are in the high-octane action sequences.
Disney releases video of 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' from 'Lilo & Stitch'
Movies // 1 day ago
Disney releases video of 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' from 'Lilo & Stitch'
May 10 (UPI) -- Disney has released a video featuring the title characters in scenes from the new live-action version of "Lilo & Stitch," set to the animated original's beloved song, "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride."
Haylie Duff to star in Lifetime movie 'Pretty Hurts'
Movies // 2 days ago
Haylie Duff to star in Lifetime movie 'Pretty Hurts'
May 9 (UPI) -- Actress and director Haylie Duff will star in the upcoming Lifetime movie "Pretty Hurts," which premieres June 28.
'Godzilla x Kong' sequel begins production, unveils official title
Movies // 2 days ago
'Godzilla x Kong' sequel begins production, unveils official title
May 9 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova," which is now in production. The movie stars Kaitlyn Dever and Dan Stevens, and opens in theaters in 2027.
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
Movies // 3 days ago
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
LOS ANGELES, May 9 (UPI) -- Lorraine Bracco and Brenda Vaccaro told UPI that their film "Nonnas," on Netflix Friday, is a feel-good movie that was pleasant to make too.
'Fight or Flight' star Josh Hartnett wants to play 'wilder characters'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Fight or Flight' star Josh Hartnett wants to play 'wilder characters'
LOS ANGELES, May 9 (UPI) -- Josh Hartnett and Katee Sackoff spoke with UPI about their action movie "Fight or Flight," in theaters Friday, and Hartnett's desire to play unstable characters going through emotional and mental duress.
Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman face off in 'The Old Guard 2' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman face off in 'The Old Guard 2' trailer
May 8 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron plays a former immortal facing off against an ancient enemy portrayed by Uma Thurman in the trailer for Netflix sequel "The Old Guard 2."
'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens
Movies // 3 days ago
'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens
May 8 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" got a 1.90 trailer filmed for IMAX screens on Thursday. The action spy movie stars Tom Cruise.

Trending Stories

David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.
David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.
Famous birthdays for May 12: Kix Brooks, Eric Singer
Famous birthdays for May 12: Kix Brooks, Eric Singer
'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch
'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch
'Aquaman' alum Amber Heard announces birth of twins
'Aquaman' alum Amber Heard announces birth of twins
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31

Follow Us