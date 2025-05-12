Trending
May 12, 2025 / 1:12 PM

Jason Segel to star in 'Sponsor, psychological thriller selling at Cannes

By Jessica Inman
Jason Segel stars in the upcoming film "Sponsor," which is up for sale at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jason Segel stars in the upcoming film "Sponsor," which is up for sale at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Jason Segel will reunite with director James Ponsoldt on a new psychological thriller, Sponsor, which is up for grabs at the Cannes Film Festival.

The duo worked together on the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, directed by Ponsoldt and starring Segel as an unconventional therapist mourning the loss of his wife.

In Sponsor, Segel portrays Peter who gets into a wreck while under the influence and reluctantly enters a recovery program in lieu of jail.

Instead of providing support, however, his sponsor, Jerry, who has not yet been cast, "pushes him into a living hell," an official synopsis states, per Deadline.

Segel and Ponsoldt released a statement that said the film delves into "what happens when support becomes control -- when the person you turn to for salvation slowly becomes your worst nightmare."

The script was penned by both Segel and Ponsoldt.

