Jason Segel to star in 'Sponsor, psychological thriller selling at Cannes

May 12 (UPI) -- Jason Segel will reunite with director James Ponsoldt on a new psychological thriller, Sponsor, which is up for grabs at the Cannes Film Festival.

The duo worked together on the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, directed by Ponsoldt and starring Segel as an unconventional therapist mourning the loss of his wife.

In Sponsor, Segel portrays Peter who gets into a wreck while under the influence and reluctantly enters a recovery program in lieu of jail.

Instead of providing support, however, his sponsor, Jerry, who has not yet been cast, "pushes him into a living hell," an official synopsis states, per Deadline.

Segel and Ponsoldt released a statement that said the film delves into "what happens when support becomes control -- when the person you turn to for salvation slowly becomes your worst nightmare."

The script was penned by both Segel and Ponsoldt.