Trending
Movies
May 12, 2025 / 4:35 PM

'Novocaine' starring Jack Quaid to stream Tuesday on Paramount+

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
"Novocaine," starring Jack Quaid, streams Tuesday on Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
1 of 4 | "Novocaine," starring Jack Quaid, streams Tuesday on Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the action-comedy film Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid, will land on the streaming service Tuesday in the United States and Canada.

The film, which released in theaters March 14, stars Quaid as Nathan Caine, a man born with a rare genetic disorder that prevents him from feeling pain.

Caine sets out on an action-packed adventure when "the girl of his dreams," played by Amber Midthunder, is kidnapped, and he "turns his inability to feel physical pain into an unexpected strength in the fight to get her back," Paramount+ said in a press release.

Novocaine was "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics' score of 81%.

The film was directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen from a script by Lars Jacobson. The cast also includes Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, Evan Hengst and Matt Walsh.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Movies // 33 minutes ago
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
May 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a final trailer for "F1," featuring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport to partner with a hotshot rookie.
'Wicked' musical special with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to air on NBC
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Wicked' musical special with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to air on NBC
May 12 (UPI) -- "Wicked" stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will perform the movie's hits in a live musical special airing on NBC in the fall. The event will also stream on Peacock.
Jason Segel to star in 'Sponsor, psychological thriller selling at Cannes
Movies // 3 hours ago
Jason Segel to star in 'Sponsor, psychological thriller selling at Cannes
May 12 (UPI) -- Jason Segel will reunite with director James Ponsoldt on a new psychological thriller, "Sponsor," which is up for grabs at the Cannes Film Festival.
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $33.1M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $33.1M
May 11 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" is the No. 1 movie in North America this week, adding an additional $33.1 million to its coffers, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Director: 'Shadow Force' gives audiences what they want in unexpected ways
Movies // 1 day ago
Director: 'Shadow Force' gives audiences what they want in unexpected ways
NEW YORK, May 10 (UPI) -- Joe Carnahan told UPI he wanted audiences to be as invested in the family drama at the heart of his new film, "Shadow Force," as they are in the high-octane action sequences.
Disney releases video of 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' from 'Lilo & Stitch'
Movies // 2 days ago
Disney releases video of 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' from 'Lilo & Stitch'
May 10 (UPI) -- Disney has released a video featuring the title characters in scenes from the new live-action version of "Lilo & Stitch," set to the animated original's beloved song, "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride."
Haylie Duff to star in Lifetime movie 'Pretty Hurts'
Movies // 3 days ago
Haylie Duff to star in Lifetime movie 'Pretty Hurts'
May 9 (UPI) -- Actress and director Haylie Duff will star in the upcoming Lifetime movie "Pretty Hurts," which premieres June 28.
'Godzilla x Kong' sequel begins production, unveils official title
Movies // 3 days ago
'Godzilla x Kong' sequel begins production, unveils official title
May 9 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova," which is now in production. The movie stars Kaitlyn Dever and Dan Stevens, and opens in theaters in 2027.
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
Movies // 3 days ago
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
LOS ANGELES, May 9 (UPI) -- Lorraine Bracco and Brenda Vaccaro told UPI that their film "Nonnas," on Netflix Friday, is a feel-good movie that was pleasant to make too.
'Fight or Flight' star Josh Hartnett wants to play 'wilder characters'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Fight or Flight' star Josh Hartnett wants to play 'wilder characters'
LOS ANGELES, May 9 (UPI) -- Josh Hartnett and Katee Sackoff spoke with UPI about their action movie "Fight or Flight," in theaters Friday, and Hartnett's desire to play unstable characters going through emotional and mental duress.

Trending Stories

Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Famous birthdays for May 12: Kix Brooks, Eric Singer
Famous birthdays for May 12: Kix Brooks, Eric Singer
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
'Aquaman' alum Amber Heard announces birth of twins
'Aquaman' alum Amber Heard announces birth of twins
'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch
'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch

Follow Us