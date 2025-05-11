Movies
May 11, 2025 / 7:18 PM

'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $33.1M

By Karen Butler
Florence Pugh's "Thunderbolts" is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Florence Pugh's "Thunderbolts" is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Thunderbolts is the No. 1 movie in North America this week, adding an additional $33.1 million to its coffers, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Sinners with $21.1 million, followed by A Minecraft Movie at No. 3 with $8 million, The Accountant 2 at No. 4 with $6.1 million and Clown in a Cornfield at No. 5 with $3.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Shadow Force at No. 6 with $2.015 million, Flight or Fight at No. 7 with $2.001 million, Until Dawn at No. 8 with $2 million, The Amateur at No. 9 with $1.1 million and The King of Kings at No. 10 with $681,000.

