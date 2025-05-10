Movies
May 10, 2025 / 4:36 PM

Disney releases video of 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' from 'Lilo & Stitch'

By Karen Butler
A fun new preview for Tia Carrere's "Lilo &amp; Stitch" is now streaming on YouTube. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A fun new preview for Tia Carrere's "Lilo & Stitch" is now streaming on YouTube. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Disney has released a video featuring the title characters in scenes from the new live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, set to the animated original's beloved song, "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride."

Iam Tongi and the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus sing the joyous tune.

The 2 1/2-minute preview has gotten more than 350,000 views since it was first posted on YouTube on Friday.

The soundtrack for the film about an adorable animated alien wreaking havoc for the people of Hawaii is set for release on May 21. It also features numerous songs by late rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley.

The movie is to open in theaters on May 23.

"Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family," a synopsis said.

The film stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis and Maia Kealoha.

