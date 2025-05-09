May 9 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is now in production.

In a 43-second clip released Friday, viewers see get a glimpse of the Monarch agency that tries to keep track of the monsters known as Titans.

A computer screen flashes with a "severe" emergency alert and instructions to call Monarch if a Titan is spotted.

The screen then goes dark and the film's title appears.

Supernova is a sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which arrived in March 2024 and followed Kong's fights with the ape known as Skar King in Hollow Earth with Godzilla's help.

That film was a sequel to the 2021 movie Godzilla x Kong.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is directed by Grant Sputore and stars Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O'Connell and Matthew Modine. The film opens in theaters March 26, 2027.

'Downton Abbey' stars out of costume

"Downton Abbey" stars Hugh Bonneville, Joanne Froggatt, Michelle Dockery, Shirley MacLaine, Elizabeth McGovern & Brendan Coyle at photocall at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. on July 22, 2012. Photo by Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com