May 9, 2025 / 3:58 PM

'Godzilla x Kong' sequel begins production, unveils official title

By Jessica Inman
"The Last of Us" Season 2 star Kaitlyn Dever stars in a new "Godzilla x Kong" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | "The Last of Us" Season 2 star Kaitlyn Dever stars in a new "Godzilla x Kong" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 9 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is now in production.

In a 43-second clip released Friday, viewers see get a glimpse of the Monarch agency that tries to keep track of the monsters known as Titans.

A computer screen flashes with a "severe" emergency alert and instructions to call Monarch if a Titan is spotted.

The screen then goes dark and the film's title appears.

Supernova is a sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which arrived in March 2024 and followed Kong's fights with the ape known as Skar King in Hollow Earth with Godzilla's help.

That film was a sequel to the 2021 movie Godzilla x Kong.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is directed by Grant Sputore and stars Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O'Connell and Matthew Modine. The film opens in theaters March 26, 2027.

