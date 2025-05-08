May 8 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans try to sweep Dakota Johnson off her feet in a new trailer for Materialists.

The preview, released Thursday, shows matchmaker Lucy (Johnson) fighting with then boyfriend (Evans) over money.

"Do you know how hard it is to make you happy?" he says.

The clip then cuts to Lucy smoking a cigarette on her fire escape, predicting that she will, in fact, die alone or "get a rich husband."

She seems to fall for Pascal, but Evans isn't completely out of the picture.

Celene Song penned the script and directed the feature, which arrives in theaters June 13.