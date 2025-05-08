May 8 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing The Conjuring: Last Rites ahead of its Sept. 5 release.

In a new preview released Thursday, Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) tells her husband and fellow paranormal investigator, Ed (Patrick Wilson), that "something's changed," setting their final case apart from past incidents.

"Something's different," she says before images of blood, fire, and screams ensue.

The trailer begins as Ed walks someone into their basement, which is filled with odds and ends from previous cases. The items include the doll Annabelle and a painting of Valak as The Nun.

"Everything you see in here is either haunted, cursed or been used in some sort of ritualistic practice. Nothing's a toy -- not even the toys," he says.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thriller chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events," an official synopsis states. "Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the box office-breaking franchise."

Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Steve Coulter, Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kila Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton and Shannon Kook also star.

In a featurette released Wednesday, director Michael Chaves said the story that inspired Last Rites is the Warrens' "darkest" case yet.

The first Conjuring film was released in 2013 and was followed by sequels The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Spinoffs in the franchise include Annabelle and The Nun.