May 8, 2025 / 9:56 AM

Barry Keoghan discusses meeting Ringo Starr, playing the drummer in new film

By Jessica Inman
Barry Keoghan will portray Ringo Starr in an upcoming biopic. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Barry Keoghan will portray Ringo Starr in an upcoming biopic. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Dunkirk and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan says he was "in awe" when he met Ringo Starr ahead of an upcoming biopic in which Keoghan portrays the iconic Beatles drummer.

Keoghan, 32, talked about the experience during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

"I met him at his house and he played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn't playing the drums for Ringo," Keoghan told Kimmel. "It was sort of you know just one of those moments where you're just in awe and you're just froze."

"When I was talking to him, I couldn't look at him. I was nervous," he added. "...My job is to observe and take in little kind of mannerisms and you know study."

Keoghan said he wants to humanize the musician, not simply imitate him.

The film is part of a biopic series from American Beauty director Sam Mendes that also explores the lives of Beatles members Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison. A release date has not yet been announced, but the movies are due sometime in 2027.

Keoghan is also starring in Hurry Up Tomorrow opposite The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega, which arrives in theaters May 16.

